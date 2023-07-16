'Venom 3' hit by production setback as SAG-AFTRA strike halts filming

SAG-AFTRA strike has forced the production of Sony's highly anticipated Marvel film, Venom 3 to a halt.

This poses a significant challenge for Sony's expanding Spider-Man Universe, which includes upcoming projects such as Kraven the Hunter in October 2023, Madame Web, and Venom 3 in 2024.

The Hollywood Reporter indicates that Sony made the decision to pause the production of Venom 3 due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

The film, featuring Tom Hardy reprising his role as the iconic anti-hero, not only marks the final installment of the Venom trilogy but also holds immense potential as Sony's major live-action Marvel venture in terms of box office success.

Given the previous triumph of Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the anticipation for Venom 3 is further heightened by the possibility of connections to Spider-Man: No Way Home and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Directed by Kelly Marcel, who is making her directorial debut after having been a longtime Venom screenwriter, Venom 3 recently began filming in Spain. Although the initial release date was set for October 2024, Sony has now designated it as "To Be Announced" (TBA).

It's worth noting that Venom 3 is the second Marvel film to experience production disruptions, with Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3 also facing a shutdown on July 14.