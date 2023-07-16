Victoria Beckham reacts as Messi signs contract with David Beckham’s Inter Miami

Victoria Beckham has said that she was ‘proud’ of her husband David Beckham after Lionel Messi signed a contract until 2025 with Inter Miami League Soccer team.
Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girls member said, “I don’t have enough words to express how proud I am of @davidbeckham.”
She added, “I have watched you work so hard to make this moment a reality and it’s finally here!! Kisses.”
Earlier, David Beckham, the co-owner of Inter Miami, said "Ten years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city, players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation in this sport that we love so much."
"Today that dream came true.
"I couldn´t be prouder that a player of Leo´s caliber is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community.
"The next phase of our adventure starts here and I can´t wait to see Leo take to the pitch."
