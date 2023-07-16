SAG-AFTRA strike forces cancellation of 'Dune: Part Two' panel at SDCC

The upcoming San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) will unfortunately not feature the highly anticipated Dune: Part Two panel due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Legendary Entertainment, originally scheduled to occupy Hall H and unveil both the Dune: Part Two and Monsterverse panels, had their plans canceled.

This news comes as a disappointment to fans who were expecting director Denis Villeneuve and members of the cast to make an appearance. Additionally, the strike may potentially impact the release date of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, part of the Monsterverse franchise.

While there has been no official confirmation from Legendary's Twitter account at the time of writing, the absence of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and other cast members from Dune: Part Two at SDCC is a loss for fans and the promotion of the highly anticipated sequel.

Florence Pugh, who joins the cast as Princess Irulan, is also unlikely to attend Comic-Con as she previously showed her support for the strike by walking out of the Oppenheimer premiere in London.

Despite the strike, Dune: Part Two continues to generate excitement with its notable cast and the introduction of new characters like Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

