Oppenheimer moviemaker Christopher Nolan raises concerns over ‘terrifying’ AI technology

Christopher Nolan has recently expressed his concerns over rapidly developing artificial intelligence technology at a special screening of his upcoming biopic, Oppenheimer.



“The rise of companies in the last 15 years bandying words like algorithm — not knowing what they mean in any kind of meaningful, mathematical sense — these guys don’t know what an algorithm is,” said the Inception director during press meet in New York via Variety.

Nolan, whose new movie deals with the building of the very first atomic bomb, explained, “People in my business talking about it, they just don’t want to take responsibility for whatever that algorithm does.”

Nolan pointed out that if algorithm applied to AI that’s a “terrifying possibility”.

“Not least because, AI systems will go into defensive infrastructure ultimately. They’ll be in charge of nuclear weapons,” continued the 52-year-old moviemaker.

He mentioned, “To say that is a separate entity from the person wielding, programming, putting that AI to use, then we’re doomed.”

“It has to be about accountability. We have to hold people accountable for what they do with the tools that they have,” added the director.

Meanwhile, Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which is set to release on July 21, features Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh in the leading cast.