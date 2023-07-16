Prince Harry is starting to ‘second guess’ move away from the UK

Inside sources believe Prince Harry is beginning to second guess his move away from the UK.
Prince Harry’s alleged second thoughts have been referenced by an inside source that is close to the Montecito couple.
Reportedly, Prince Harry is starting to get second thoughts about the moves he’s made since moving away from the UK.
According to the inside source, “Harry is in a panic and beginning to question whether he and Meghan made the right decision.”
At this point, he’s made moves to make up with the senior most members of his family.
“He phoned William to call a truce and hinted that he and Meghan would be open to going back to London where they would serve King Charles III,” he insider also admitted before signing off and saying, “William didn't quite know what to say.”
Jeongyeon claimed that the bigger stadiums allowed Twice to see how far they have come
Jessi revealed that after having long-term relationships, she is now looking to get married
Ryujin had the chance to be a part of the 'Love Yourself Highlight Reel' with Jimin and J-Hope
Sammy Root was in bed with his former partner Jess Harding when the moment took place
Paul King talks about Timothee Chalamet’s role in the movie
Beyonce seemed ready to step out on a red carpet in a dark gown with matching gloves