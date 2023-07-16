Katie Price shares health update after nose job surgery

Katie Price is currently on the road to recovery and has shared a health update.

The glamour model, 45, took to social media to share an update with her well-wishers who were eagerly waiting for a health update.

Sharing an update, the former I'm A Celebrity star admitted that her nose was very 'sore' after undergoing another surgery in Berlin recently.

'My nose is all swollen!,' she complained as she touched the hefty bandage on her nose.

'My nose is sore. I'm having stitches out today but the cast has to stay on for two weeks.

'It's really sore, and you're not allowed to blow your nose or wash it,' Katie explained.

Despite the obvious pain, the glamour model was in, it appears this won't be her last time going under the knife.

A source told The Sun that Katie has planned to undergo more cosmetic surgery soon.

'Katie will be going to Belgium next week for a nose job, lip lift and abdominal etching.’