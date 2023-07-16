Kate Middleton won’t be ‘overwhelming or intimidating’ as Queen Consort

Kate Middleton has been making much more headlines than any other royal currently as she actively takes on her royal duties.

Ever since the royal as assumed the role of the Princess of Wales, she has been observed for her leadership qualities and to see what she has to offer as the future Queen Consort.

Body language expert Judi James analysed Kate’s leadership skills for Express.co.uk, and she believes she would actually make for a charismatic queen when her husband, Prince William ascends to the throne.

James talked about Kate’s demeanour which she described as “an easy-going, keen energy that signals interest and curiosity.”

She added that Kate uses “several techniques that seem to bring the best out in the people she is meeting.” She added, “Her symmetric smile is a contagious smile, aimed at helping others relax, and her hand gestures are almost literally pulling information and stories out of the people she meets.”

James continued, “Her hands will often be splayed, her brows raised in a gesture of genuine interest and her eye contact soft enough to suggest active engagement but without becoming a stare or a glare.”

Previously, royal commentator, Daniela Elser, in her piece for News.com.au, dubbed the Princess of Wales as being ‘far more of a hard-nosed’ player in the royal family unlike what her appearance may reflect.

Despite her schemes in the royal family, James claimed that one might not find Kate “as someone leading the charge or barking out orders in an emergency. But her leadership style, which we are slowly seeing more of recently, would be seen as an ideal form of leadership charisma for the workplace.”

She surmised that Kate “looks encouraging but not overwhelming or intimidating.”