Kate Middleton congratulates Marketa Vondrousova for first Wimbledon title

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has praised Marketa Vondrousova and Ons Jabeur for ‘amazing’ performance, and congratulated Marketa for winning her first Wimbledon title.



Vondrousova became the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon after a shock 6-4, 6-4 victory over Tunisia´s Ons Jabeur in Saturday´s final.

Taking to Instagram, Kate shared a photo of Marketa Vondrousova with trophy, saying “congratulations.”

She also praised Marketa and Ons for their ‘amazing performance’ in the women’s final.

Sharing a video, Kate Middleton said, “This is why we love Wimbledon. An amazing performance from both players.”

“Well done @marketavondrousova on your first title!”

“Ons Jabeur you can keep your head held high after a tournament to be proud of,” Kate said while encouraging the Tunisian player.

Kate Middleton’s post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



James Middleton, the brother of Princess of Wales, also showered love on Kate by pressing the heart button.