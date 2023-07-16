Dolly Parton breaks down her love for performing: ‘I wanna die on stage’

Famed singer and songwriter Dolly Parton has just dished over questions of retirement as well as the ‘only thing’ that will make her want to slow down in life.

She weighed in on everything during a candid interview with Greatest Hits Radio host Ken Bruce.

There, the singer addressed questions of retirement and admitted, “I would never retire.”

She even went as far as to say, “I'll just hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song onstage someday, hopefully one I've written.”

“But anyway, that’s how I hope to go because we don't have much of a choice in that.”

This is mainly because Parton feels “as long as I'm able to work, as long as my health is good and my husband is good, the only way that I would ever slow down would be for that reason.”

However, “But in the meantime, I'm going to make hay while the sun shines.”

For those unversed with Parton’s rise to fame, she solidified herself in the entertainment industry back in 1967 and has since released hit after hit.