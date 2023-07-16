Prince Harry 'shocking' engagement photo with Meghan Markle spills truth

Prince Harry engagement pictures with Meghan Markle show key gestures.

The Duke of Sussex, who announced his wedding with the Suits star in 2017, posed for his engagement pictures for photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

Speaking about one of their photos, body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas notes:"Jesus, is this engagement photo as awkward and uncomfortable as it seems to be?"

He observed: "Everyone is asking the same question, why is this so unsettling?" but added that for him, the "most shocking part of this picture" and "the first thing we see is Harry's smile".

He then suggested: "When was the last time you saw Harry smiling like this? I certainly don't remember. This is not the usual Harry nowadays. This is a complete, sincere smile."

He commented: "The difference in Harry's smile in here is that his lip corners are not quite pointed upward, it's more to the sides. His smile seems a bit forced. In the professional photoshoot, he is much more natural and it is a more pleasant smile."