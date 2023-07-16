Christopher Nolan blasts daughter in 'Oppenheimer'

Talk about a blast, 'Oppenheimer' is raising the stakes to the highest

Oppenheimer's hype may not be settled on just an atomic bomb scene with no CGI.

But as recently revealed by the director Christopher Nolan his daughter will too be part of the movie for a scene that will melt her face.

Talking to The Telegraph, the filmmaker said that Flora Nolan's cameo would feature in the J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy's dramatic vision where she was blown up in the nuclear blast.

"We needed someone to do that small part of a somewhat experimental and spontaneous sequence," Nolan continued.

"So it was wonderful to just have her sort of roll with it."

The Interstellar filmmaker revealed that the idea popped into his mind to cast her daughter when she visited the set.

"I hope you're not going to make me sound like Michael Powell on Peeping Tom," he cheekily said, pointing to the 1960 horror flick where the filmmaker's nine-year-old son was played serial killer and his evil father was Powell.

Nolan also explained that his acting choice highlighted the fallout of a nuclear blast, which may consume your loved ones.

"But yes, I mean, gosh, you're not wrong. Truthfully, I try not to analyze my own intentions," he said. "But the point is that if you create the ultimate destructive power it will also destroy those who are near and dear to you. So I suppose this was my way of expressing that in what, to me, were the strongest possible terms."