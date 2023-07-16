Tesla's futuristic Cybertruck enters electric pickup market

Tesla builds its first Cybertruck four years after unveiling prototype. Tesla

Tesla's long-awaited Cybertruck has finally been built, marking a major milestone for the electric car company.

The futuristic pickup truck, which was two years behind schedule, was constructed at Tesla's Gigafactory near Austin, Texas.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, took to Twitter to share the news, saying, "First Cybertruck built at Giga Texas! Congrats Tesla Team."

The Cybertruck was initially unveiled as a prototype in 2019, capturing attention with its unique design and stainless steel alloy exterior. Despite a mishap during a window durability demonstration, where the windows broke upon impact, the Cybertruck received an overwhelming response, with nearly 150,000 advance orders in just two days.

Since the unveiling, Tesla had kept details about the production timeline of the Cybertruck under wraps. However, in 2021, they confirmed that an updated version was in the works, but supply chain issues caused delays in its release.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk acknowledged the challenges, stating, "We cannot be confident about vehicle deliveries, especially in the short term." Nevertheless, the company has now revealed that production is set to begin later this year, with volume production expected in 2024.

The Cybertruck's entry into the electric pickup market puts Tesla in competition with other major players in the industry, including Rivian, Ford, and GMC. Elon Musk has expressed optimism about the Cybertruck's potential, stating in May, "We'll aim to produce 250,000 a year. That sounds like a lot, but actually, the market is gigantic."

With its impressive acceleration, capable of reaching 0 to 60 miles per hour in under three seconds, the Cybertruck aims to attract consumers looking for both power and sustainability.

The Cybertruck will be available in three models, with prices ranging from $39,900 to $69,900. Tesla's entry into the electric pickup market holds significance not only for the company but also for the wider electric vehicle industry. As the demand for sustainable transportation options continues to grow, the Cybertruck represents Tesla's push to offer more accessible and eco-friendly vehicles to consumers.

The completion of Tesla's first Cybertruck is a significant achievement for the company, showcasing its commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle design. With production set to begin soon, Tesla's entry into the electric pickup market is poised to shake up the industry and provide consumers with a powerful, sustainable option for their transportation needs.