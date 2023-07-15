Kate Middleton imitates wife of Prince William's friend

Kate Middleton once again tried to flaunt her tennis skills on social media by luring her fans into watching a video that has alreadly been seen by thousands of people.



The official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a link to the video on Wimbledon's YouTube channel.

The video titled "Roger Federer and The Princess of Wales Meet Wimbledon's Ball Boys & Girls" shows Kate meeting the legend and flaunting her tennis skills.

Although she is a bit shorter, the princess held the racket like a pro and seemed to resemble tennis queen Maria Sharapova in her kit. Maria Sharapova retired from the game a couple of years ago.

Few people know that Maria is engaged to to Alexander Gilkes, a friend of Prince Willian.

The couple welcomed their their first child, a son, last year.

Gilkes is known as New York’s best-connected Briton whose ex-wife is also a friend of Meghan Markle.

According to the reports, Gilkes is understood to have become friends with Prince William when they were both at Eton and is also said to be close to Prince Harry, who also went to the same school.

He was also a guest at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding.