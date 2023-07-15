Mandy Moore, Priyanka Chopra and George Clooney speak up in favour of actors’ strike

Mandy Moore, Priyanka Chopra and George Clooney among Hollywood stars have recently spoken up in favour of actors’ union strike.



Taking to Instagram on Friday, This is Us star Mandy Moore also reunited with her former costars Chrissy Metz and Jon Huertas after SAG-AFTRA earlier announced it would be going on strike.

“Proud to stand with my fellow @sagaftra and @wgawest members demanding a fair contract. #sagaftrastrike #wgastrong #unionstrong,” she wrote in the caption.

The Quantico star Priyanka Chopra also shared a photo of SAG-AFTRA and captioned it, “I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow.”



Meanwhile, Clooney told Fox News Digital, “This is an inflection point in our industry.”



He stated, “Actors and writers in large numbers have lost their ability to make a living.”

“For our industry to survive that has to change. For actors that journey starts now,” remarked the Gravity actor.

PEOPLE reported that SAG President Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator of SAG-AFTRA, announced the strike at a press conference on July 14.

“The entire business model has been changed by streaming, digital, A.I. This is a very big deal and it weighed heavy on us. At some point, you have to say no, we’re not going to take it anymore,” stated Drescher.