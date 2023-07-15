Meghan Markle might ‘get deleted’ once contract is over

Experts believe Prince Harry’s financial future is in a massive state of disarray and is starting to take a ‘very serious tumble’ down a flight of stairs.

The converastion arose once Kate Middleton’s popularity stats were revealed to be sitting at 35%, with a 1316th status in the ‘all time’ popularity scale.

In response to this, Ms Elser claimed, “Harry and Meghan have not gotten similar significant or positive support from their serving up of revelations, which puts them in a really difficult position.”

She also went on to note, “Their professional fortunes in the last few weeks have taken a very serious tumble.”

“They parted ways with Spotify in what looked decidedly like a one-sided dumping, while there have been reports in the business press that Netflix will follow suit and permanently delete their numbers once their current contract is up.”

Before concluding she also slipped in a sly jibe and added, “Whatever happens next, short of the Sussexes’ winning the lottery or Prince Archie proving to be the next great FI driver who can command nine-figure pay cheques, they are going to need to be pulling in commercial deals for the rest of their lives.”