Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend comes out in support of Kate Middleton, William family over privacy

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend comes out in support of Kate Middleton, William family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s pal Misan Harriman has come out in support of Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children after media outlet shared video of them from their latest family outing.

Misan expressed his anger over media for filming the royal family kids.

The Sky News shared the video on its official Twitter handle and tweeted, “William and Kate got the school holidays off to a flying start by taking their children on a family day out to the world's largest military air show - but Prince Louis didn't seem impressed.”

Reacting to it, Meghan and Harry’s photographer said, “I really wish the press would just stop filming these babies All the time. Let them be!!!.

“It doesn’t feel right. Even if it’s a formal press call they should just publish the set up shots and not this candid observation stuff, especially when they are so small.”

He went on to say, “Does advertising revenue matter more than protecting these kids?! Cmon folks…

“Also some of the comments on twitter are abhorrent.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton along with their children made a surprise visit to Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on Friday.