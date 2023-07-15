Priscilla Presley sends love to Riley Keough

Priscilla Presley has extended love to her granddaughter Riley Keough after the latter announced the release date of her directorial debut film War Pony.



The Daisy Jones & The Six star took to Instagram recently and shared the trailer of War Pony.

She also announced the release date of the film in US.

Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter said, “Very excited to share our US trailer for Warpony. It will be out in select theaters in America July 28th” followed by heart emojis.

Reacting to it, Priscilla commented, “I can’t wait to see it again!” followed by heart and heart-eyed emojis.

War Pony is an American drama film directed and produced by Riley Keough and Gina Gammell.



Riley and Gina make their directorial debuts with War Pony as co-directors. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022 and won the Camera D'Or award.