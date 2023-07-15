Heidi Klum is spotted sans top as she vacations in Sardinia

Heidi Klum was spotted without a top as she enjoyed a vacation with her husband Tom Kaulitz in Sardinia. They turned up the PDA as they shared a kiss and walked hand in hand at the Cala di Volpe.
She proudly displayed her toned figure in a chic two-piece as she paired it with a belly chain as her blonde tresses fell over her shoulders in beach waves. Her eyes were hidden by a pair of shades as well as a dark bucket hat.
As she walked along the beach with her husband, she decided to switch to a black mini dress which she paired with a black polka dot shirt. She pulled the whole look together with a pair of flip-flops as she was all smiles.
She went on to share a sweet kiss with her husband, who is nearly two decades younger than her. Tom went for a similarly carefree look as he donned a pair of washboard shorts along with a shirt which was left slightly unopened.
He protected himself from the sun with a black baseball cap along with a pair of shades. He decided to skip wearing any flip-flops as he walked barefoot in the sand with his navy espadrilles were in his hand.
