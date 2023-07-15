WhatsApp makes identification in group chats easier

Silhouettes of two people's hands holding smart phones seen in front of WhatsApp logo lightened up on a screen. — AFP/File

Meta-owned WhatsApp is the most popular messaging platform for all good reasons as it keeps improving the app for the users' convenience.



In one of its latest updates, the company is bringing enhancements to the profile icons within the group chats, WABetainfo reported.

"WhatsApp is bringing enhancements to those thumbnails within group chats by introducing a particular revision to make it easier to recognise group members without a profile photo."

It said that some of the beta testers on Android may be able to experiment with the same improvements today if they install the latest version update available on the Google Play Store.

— WABetaInfo

As you can see in the attached screenshot, it is evident that WhatsApp introduced a revision to the thumbnails of contacts whose profile pictures are hidden or unavailable.



Previously, WhatsApp displayed a default empty profile photo with a color that matched the corresponding contact name, in order to improve their identification.

But with the new feature, the updated look of the thumbnails now displays the initials of the respective group member’s name.

The WhatsApp news tracker suggested that the enhancement will further assist other participants of the conversation by enabling them to quickly identify the contact represented by the thumbnail.

Those who want to find out whether this feature is available on their WhatsApp accounts, they can open a group chat and look for a message sent by a group member whose profile picture is not visible.

The enhanced feature will be made available to more users soon.