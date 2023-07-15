Prince Harry has started the ‘lifelong erosion’ of Lili’s privacy

Prince Harry has just come under fire for getting the ball rolling on the “lifelong erosion” of Lili’s privacy.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims and admissions.

According to a report by News.com.au Ms Elser started the conversation off by saying, “Back to that irony.”

For those unversed this conversation arose shortly after her attempts to compare the ‘privacy’ of Meghan vs Kate was referenced.

According to Ms Elser, Archie and Lilibet are slated to ‘suffer greatly’ at the hands of paps once they grow up.

In her piece for the outlet, Ms Elser also ridiculed Prince Harry and pointed out how ‘ironic’ his decision to attend an American Independence Day parade is.

“On a weekend when the United States was celebrating its emancipation from tyrannical British rule, something that the duke and duchess would surely be able to relate to, so began the lifelong erosion of Lili’s privacy. So much for freedom.”