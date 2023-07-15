Prince Harry reveals why he had to be so public with his allegations about royal family

Prince Harry, who has recently revealed his future plans, was quizzed about accusations that he and his wife Meghan Markle made against the royal family in an interview.



"Why not renounce your titles as Duke and Duchess [of Sussex]?” Anderson Cooper asked Harry in an old interview promoting the the disgruntled royal's memoir, "Spare," according to New York Post.



"And what difference would that make?" Harry replied sniffily.



During his appearance in "60 Minutes", Harry was asked why he had to be so public with his brutal attacks on his family.

“One of the criticisms that you’ve received is that OK, fine, you wanna move to California, you wanna step back from the institutional role. Why be so public? Why reveal conversations you’ve had with your father or with your brother?” Cooper asked.

King Charles III's younger son Harry responded as saying that he tried to have such conversations privately but "every single time" there "have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife."



"You know, the family motto is, ‘Never complain, never explain.’ But it’s just a motto. And it doesn’t really hold," Harry added.

The Duke, in a separate interview on "Good Morning America," conceded that he will likely never leave his Montecito mansion to return to his homeland or work as an active royal.



Harry said he doesn’t "think it’s ever gonna be possible" to return to the UK and life as a working royal.

"Even if there was an agreement or an arrangement between me and my family, there is that third party that is going to do everything they can to make sure that isn’t possible. Not stopping us from actually going back, but making it unsurvivable," he said.

He continued, "That’s really sad because that is essentially breaking the relationship between us."

Asked bluntly why he doesn’t just "get out" to avoid "hypocrisy," Harry responded in his own way: "I’m incredibly aware of my position, and I’m incredibly grateful for the life that I’ve had and continue to live. But there’s no version of me being able to get out of this."