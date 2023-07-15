Linda Nolan reveals feeling devastated as she takes control and shaves head for 'fourth' time

Linda Nolan reveals feeling devastated as she takes control and shaves her head for the fourth time

Linda Nolan, a musician, has been suffering from incurable cancer for the last two decades had shaved her head off for the fourth time.

Linda, who was first diagnosed with cancer 20 years ago, has two sizable masses surrounded by smaller masses on her brain as updated by her doctors.

Linda recently detailed how she took back control of her hair with the help of a friend, a hairdresser, but she still felt 'devastated', reports dailymail.

According to The Mirror, Linda revealed, "My friend who is a hairdresser came and shaved off my head, then I said, let's go out for a drink."

Linda appreciated the supportive messages about her looking great but lamented, "Inside I am screaming, I just don't want to lose my hair again."

Linda shaves her head for the fourth time

She added, "I have been having steroid treatment and I feel like my face is swollen. I look like Mrs Potato Head."

Linda will start taking a new wonder drug alongside another chemotherapy drug for her brain tumors in the hope that she'll get more time.

Her husband died of the same disease in 2007, and doctors have advised her not to compare herself with her late husband.

Linda previously went through 18 rounds of chemotherapy in 2005 after her diagnosis of breast cancer.

Alongside losing her husband, she also lost her younger sister, Bernie to cancer in 2013, however, her elder sister Anne overcame the illness.