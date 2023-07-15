Katie Price's mother claims that her daughter suffers from body dysmorphia

Amy Price, Katie Price's mother has revealed her thoughts about why she thinks her daughter gets a lot of surgeries.

While discussing the most recent nose surgery of Katies, Amy said, Katie has body dysmorphia.

The 45-year-old former glamour model has undergone a lot of aesthetic procedures over the years. She recently showed off her heavily bandaged nose indicating that she has undergone another nose surgery.

Amy who earlier branded her daughter's latest breast implants as 'ridiculous' earlier warned her daughter against undergoing any more surgeries but paying no heed Katie went under the knife, this time for a change in her nose shape.

Katie showed off her heavily bandaged nose

She claimed that her daughter has body dysmorphia adding that Katie confessed to her about struggling with mental health issues, reports Dailymail.

Body dysmorphia is a condition in which a person never gets satisfied with their appearance and always obsessively worries about flaws.

In an interview with Venessa Feltz on her TalkTV show on Friday, Amy admitted that she absolutely hates it when Katie undergoes surgeries.

She said, 'I absolutely hate it and she knows it'.

Amy detailed her thoughts on why her daughter feels the need to go under the knife now and then.

She said, 'I think when she's upset over something or moments when she doesn't feel right and needs to comfort or hurt herself, she goes under the knife because she thinks that by doing so, she has control over her body."

Amy revealed earlier that her daughter stopped telling her about undergoing surgeries because Amy canceled some of them.

Katie back in 2021 insisted that she was not addicted to cosmetic surgery and didn't want to look like a freak.