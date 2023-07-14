Hollywood strike may deal a blow to Harry and Meghan

The ongoing Hollywood strike could affect Meghan and Harry's Netflix deal, according to some observes.

They are of the view that the streaming giant may drop them as it has decided to end production deals with certain content creators.

Last month, Netflix said it values its partnership with Archewell as "Harry &Meghan" was its biggest documentary debut.

Speaking to a publication, a spokesperson for the streaming giant said "We will continue to work together on a number of projects."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming projects that is nearing completion is at Netflix is a documentary series on the Invictus Games, a turnaround Harry founded for wounded veterans after serving two tours with the British Army in Afghanistan.

Hollywood went on strike at midnight on Thursday after talks with studios broke down, joining film and television writers who have been on picket lines since May and deepening the disruption of scores of shows and movies.

Studios now face their first dual work stoppage in 63 years, forcing them to halt many productions across the United States and abroad. The twin strikes will add to the economic damage from the writers walkout, delivering another blow to an industry struggling with changes to its business.



