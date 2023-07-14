Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fighting ‘chief mastermind’ working ‘discretely’ in Palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly facing a mastermind from within Palace walls.

Revelations into the real mastermind behind the comment has just been referenced by royal expert and author Tessa Dunlop.

As per her findings, the culprit that gave Queen Elizabeth the idea for the phrase was none other than Kate Middleton because allegedly "the bridesmaid squabble was just the tip of the iceberg.”

Ms Dunlop even went on to explain, "Now we discover it was Kate who doggedly insisted Buckingham Palace punch back with that famous phrase: 'some recollections may vary.'"

So “while it is unclear which private secretary inserted the vital line, Kate pressed for its retention, insisting 'history will judge this statement'.”

Ms Dunlop also went on to add that, “She claimed that to say nothing would add weight to Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview. This unequivocal stance should not surprise us.”

So it's clear that “Kate speaks the same cultural language as the royal household she works alongside,” according to Ms Dunlop.