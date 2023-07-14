Metallica M72 World Tour to bring timeless hits to theatres

Metallica fans are up for a treat. The band's upcoming summer tour will be broadcast live in cinemas around the world.

The band's residency shows in major cities will be supplemented by live broadcasts of two dates from Texas, featuring a setlist that includes timeless hits and tracks from their latest album, "72 Seasons."

Dubbed Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX – A Two Night Event, the broadcasts will take place on August 18 and August 20 at 9:15 p.m. ET, with reruns on August 19 and August 21 at 9 p.m. ET.

Tickets for the showings can be obtained through a dedicated website, which also provides air times for different regions globally.

As the North American leg of their world tour kicks off in August, Metallica will grace stages across the continent, including a performance at the Power Trip festival.

Fans looking for an in-person experience make a beeline for the "snake pit," an area in front of the stage inspired by the concept of chef's tables at upscale restaurants.

Drummer Lars Ulrich shared that the idea was to place fans right in the middles of all the action, akin to being seated in a restaurant kitchen.



