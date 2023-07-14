Emily Ratajkowski stuns in racy dress at Hamptons party

Emily Ratajkowski displayed her toned figure in the see-through white piece with a chest cut-out

Emily Ratajkowski looked as stunning as ever as she donned a racy dress while attending Michael Rubin’s party in the Hamptons. She also almost faced a wardrobe malfunction due to the chest cutout in the dress.

The model, who has dated the likes of Harry Styles, displayed her toned figure in the see-through white piece as she captioned her post: “Sometimes you just have to wear the dress and be that girl.”





She was also spotted making the most out of the party as she danced to the music at the exclusive party. She even twerked at the camera while her handbag was tucked under her arm.

She also thanked the merchandising mogul Michael Rubin for inviting her to the party claiming she and her friends “had too much fun.”

The stunning model also partied with other big names like Kim Kardashian, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and more at Rubin’s July 3 party. Reports from the DailyMail claimed that Emily was seen spending most of her time with the newly single Tom Brady.

The source added: “I don't know why there are all these rumors about Brady and Kim Kardashian – they barely interacted at all. He actually spent the evening with Emily Ratajkowski – they were together most of the night and looked very cozy. They didn't leave together but if anyone was getting close, it was them.”