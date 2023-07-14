Prince William, Kate Middleton show they are ‘hands-on, caring’ parents

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have proved that they are 'hands-on, caring’ parents by taking their children to Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on Friday.



Royal expert Richard Palmer tweeted, “The Prince and Princess of Wales have taken their three children to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire today.”

According to Daily Express, renowned as the world's largest military air show, it is close to the hearts of the Royal Family after recognition of its unique status by late Queen Elizabeth II in 1996.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis were dressed in smart casual attire, with the youngest royals wearing navy plimsolls.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s outing with their kids comes after a royal expert claimed the Prince of Wales is a 'hands-on, caring dad' and 'not a workaholic like his father King Charles'.