Secretary Blinken vows support for ASEAN against 'Chinese coercion'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets members of ASEAN upon arrival at the talks in Jarata. — Twitter/@@SecBlinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged solidarity on Friday with Southeast Asian nations against "coercion," implicitly referring to Beijing, while host country Indonesia cautioned against the region becoming a proxy for global rivalries during talks.

Blinken, along with foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), met in Jakarta, where China's and Russia's top diplomats were also present.

Without explicitly mentioning concerns over Beijing, Blinken emphasised the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region where countries have the freedom to choose their own paths and partners, and where issues are resolved through dialogue rather than coercion.

He further stressed the need to uphold freedom of navigation in the South and East China Seas and maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Tensions have been escalating between China and Southeast Asian nations, particularly Vietnam and the Philippines, due to China's expansive territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Maritime incidents have increased, and tensions have also surged over Taiwan, which Beijing claims and has not ruled out using force to seize.

However, Indonesia, as the host, cautioned against ASEAN becoming a battleground for global powers, highlighting the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

While the annual talks have historically witnessed clashes between major powers, efforts have been made by the US and China to prevent disagreements from spiraling out of control.

Blinken held a meeting with China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, where the two discussed various issues, including cybersecurity and the need to improve bilateral ties.

In contrast, Blinken chose not to engage with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as the US has accused Russia of lacking genuine interest in diplomatic solutions to the conflict in Ukraine.

The discussions also addressed the ongoing crisis in Myanmar, with Blinken urging more pressure on the military junta to halt violence and implement ASEAN's five-point consensus for a return to democratic governance.

Myanmar's military junta was not invited to the talks, and ASEAN has been calling for a peaceful resolution to the situation in the country.

Overall, the talks aimed to strengthen cooperation among ASEAN nations and address regional challenges, while also navigating the complex dynamics between major global powers in the Indo-Pacific region.