Jenna Ortega, Jamie Lee Curtis and other celebs share reaction to actors’ strike

Hollywood celebs have recently shared reaction to SAG actors’ strike on social media.



Jamie Lee Curtis posted a photo of the comedy and tragedy masks along with a thoughtful caption on Instagram.

“It looks like it’s time to take down the MASKS. And pick up the SIGNS,” wrote the Freaky Friday star in the caption.

Curtis’ post comes after SAG members awarded her the supporting actress prize for Everything Everywhere All at Once at the SAG Awards earlier this year.

Another celebrity, Jenna Ortega re-shared a news piece from The New York Times on Instagram Story that says, “Actors To Join Writers On Strike, Bringing Hollywood to a Standstill”.



Moreover, the She-Hulk actress Jameela Jamil shared two cents on the ongoing strike that was called on July 13.

She stated, “The profit loss for studios right now is so wild. All to be able to (expletive) over all the people who made you the money in the first place. I stand with every union fighting for their rights. Hopefully, the greed ends soon, so this chaos can end.”

On Twitter, the Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon also showed support to the strike, writing, “The @sagaftra strike has at last arrived. I am proud to be standing tall with the @WGAWest and @WGAEast as actors and writers together demand a fair share of the record-breaking profits the studios have been reaping from our labor for far too long. We will win this!”

Other than that, Jack Quaid also tweeted prior to the strike being called to gather his fellow actors, adding, “If we must strike…THEN WE SHALL STRIIIIIIIIKEEEEEEEEE!!!!! #SAGAFTRA.”

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer stars also left the London premiere to join the SAG strike on Thursday.