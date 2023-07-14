Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no more 'assured earnings'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked concern among experts who are starting to wonder whether the duo is at the point of expiration.

The director of Media Global PR Kieran Elsby weighed in on these warnings to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Elsby weighed in on everything during her interview with The Mirror.

In the midst of this chat, Elsby referenced the couple’s decision to keep Spotify’s name up as a brand partner on their website, as well as the reasoning behind it all.

“It is simple,” she started the converastion off by noting, since, “They need[ed] the Spotify association more than Spotify needs them.”

“I do feel they [should] re-strategize and develop a new brand plan to ensure continued earnings,” Elsby also went as far as to add.

Currently however, “They seem to be very short-term, quick deals, high prices with little longevity or real content. Soon enough these will run out.”

Elsby also slipped in some pearls of wisdom and admitted, “They should focus on long-lasting deals, with real quality, depth and if they do that, their brand may remain relevant for a prolonged period …”

But what’s most important to consider “is ‘What can they offer in 5-10 years’ time?’ I’d suggest not much on current form, yet if they regroup and stop focusing on making a quick buck, they may just still have some pull in the future.”