Prince William extends support to Dele Alli

Prince of Wales Prince William has extended his support to Dele Alli and praised the footballer for talking about childhood trauma.



Prince William took to Twitter and shared a message in support of Dele Alli after the footballer revealed how he became addicted to sleeping pills and relied on alcohol as he struggled with difficult childhood memories.

The future king tweeted, “Brave and inspirational @dele_official. Discussing mental health is not a sign of weakness. Let’s keep the conversation going.”

He went on to say, “We’re all with you and we wish you the very best. W.”

This is Prince William’s first statement after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s debut Netflix docuseries was nominated for a Hollywood Critics Association TV Award.

‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries has been nominated in the category for "Best Streaming Nonfiction Series."