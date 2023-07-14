Jung Kook makes waves with 'Seven', a chill summer hit and solo milestone

Jung Kook, member of the popular group BTS, made a significant debut as a solo artist with his latest single, Seven.

The release, which was scheduled for midnight ET on Friday morning, came with an unexpected surprise—a featured appearance by renowned female rapper Latto.

While the lyrics of the song allude to a passionate encounter between the two artists, the music itself exudes a relaxed and laid-back vibe. In essence, it seems tailor-made to be a late addition to the collection of "songs of the summer."

During an email interview with Variety, Jung Kook acknowledged the summery atmosphere of the track but appeared somewhat surprised by the projection that it could become a hit.

He confessed, "I honestly didn't have a specific goal in mind, but since you mentioned it, I would be thrilled if it becomes a 'hit.'"

Jung Kook, like many of his BTS bandmates, faced translation challenges during the interview due to his limited command of English. Consequently, he relied on a translator to send his responses via email.

Despite this hurdle, he expressed his commitment, or at least his hopeful anticipation, that the dedicated BTS ARMY can look forward to a solo album before the end of 2023.

While he refrained from disclosing specific details about the album's progress, fans will have the opportunity to witness his individual charm and charisma as he performs Seven on Good Morning America without the dynamic of the group chemistry, on Friday morning.