'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 premieres on July 14 on Amazon Prime Video

Lola Tung returns as Belly Conklin in Season 2 of the television adaptation of Jenny Han's popular young adult series, "The Summer I Turned Pretty."

The new season, based on the second book of the trilogy, titled "It's Not Summer Without You," drops on July 14 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The storyline continues to revolve around Belly's complicated love triangle with Conrad (played by Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (played by Gavin Casalegno).

In the previous season, Belly had developed strong feelings for Conrad but ended up kissing Jeremiah before ultimately reuniting with Conrad.

The official trailer for Season 2 features Taylor Swift's "Back to December (Taylor's Version)" as its main song with a brief snippet of her song "August" from the "folklore" album.

The trailer hints at the narrative structure, which will alternate between the present summer and the previous winter when Belly dated Conrad from a distance.

Unlike the first season, which was released all at once for binge-watching, Season 2 will follow a weekly release schedule after its three-episode premiere.

Fans can look forward to experience the unfolding story over time, with new episodes being released on a weekly basis.