Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need to ‘get out of themselves’: ‘Earn awards instead’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to shake things up, and focus on projects that are ‘more outside of their person’.



The owner of Jane Owen Public Relations Inc, Jane Owens broke down these tips for the Sussexes.

She shared everything while sitting down for an interview alongside the Mirror US.



In the midst of the interview, she started by referencing the couple’s Netflix series and said, “I think that the fact that it wasn’t even nominated shows that the Emmys look at more than just press hits.”

She even slipped in some pearls of wisdom for Meghan and admitted, “If they want to be taken seriously they need to work harder in general and they need to start working on projects that are more than just another story about themselves and something more complex than a 'pop documentary series'.”

Especially since “they [Harry and Meghan] can’t just expect awards and adulation if they won’t put in more than the minimum amount of effort.”

The same PR expert also went on to address the need to go out and find even more projects outside of themselves, that ignite a spark inside of them.

In the eyes of Ms Owens, “they can take a leaf out of Obama's book who is producing content that rarely has anything to do with himself.”

Before concluding she also went as far as to add, “They also need to work at winning back public opinion by not complaining so much and showing that they can be worth the enormously massive deal they got from Netflix.”