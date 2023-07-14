King Charles doesn’t want ‘more popular’ Prince William stealing his limelight

King Charles is currently being bashed for allegedly not wanting his more popular son Prince William getting face time with Joe Biden.

Accusations against the Duke of Windsor have been shared by none other than commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during a candid chat with News.com.au where she was quoted saying, “It would have made sense for William to be in that Windsor meeting – last year, he met with Biden while in the US for the Earthshot Prize and Kerry was an honorary member of the Boston 2022 Prize host committee.”

In the middle of the chat she also hypothesized the reasons for Prince William's absence from the meeting with POTUS and claimed, “One interpretation of why the Prince of Wales was not there could be that the king essentially didn’t want to have to share his presidential toy for the day with his son.”

After all, King Charles probably thought “Here was a plum opportunity for His Majesty to look like a king, hanging out with someone who has the nuclear codes, leading talks and getting resoundingly congratulated by Kerry during TV interviews.”

“So maybe now that Charles has a crown, a throne and the security code for the Houses of Parliament side door, he doesn’t want his more popular son stealing any of his limelight," Ms Elser also added before signing off.