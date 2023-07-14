Khloe Kardashian dishes on co-parenting Rob Kardashian's daughter

Khloe Kardashian opened up about her co-parenting duties as she is putting all her efforts to deal with a huge responsibility in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

The 39-year-reality star – could not hold back her emotions and gave a perfect reply to the critics as she took to Instagram to talk about 'co-parenting' her brother Rob Kardashian's six-year-old daughter Dream.

The 36-year-old reclusive star shares Dream with ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna.

In the latest episode, she said she was the 'third parent' to Dream and added she had no contact with Blac Chyna.

She said: 'I do not have a relationship with Dream's mom. It's hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars.'

'We are ALL trying to do our best in life,' she said in back-to-back Instagram Stories.

It comes after the latest episode of the docuseries saw Khloe help Rob throw Dream - the only offspring of the Kardashian clan to inherit their famous last name - a 6th birthday party

Speaking to her 310 million followers, she wrote, 'I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express. Dream and I are particularly close.

'My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I am with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure.'

She then touched on the bond her daughter True, five, shares with her cousin Dream.

'True and Dream are best friends and I feel so incredibly blessed they have this relationship.'

She then added, 'I consider ALL of my nieces and nephews my babies. I even consider my sisters my babies.'

A second post, featuring black text over a light grey background, was dedicated to spreading positivity.

In addition to True, Khloe is also raising son Tatum Thompson, 11 months, with ex-beau Tristan Thompson.