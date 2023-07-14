 
Saturday July 15, 2023
Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian dishes on co-parenting Rob Kardashian's daughter

It comes after the latest episode of the docuseries saw Khloe help Rob throw Dream birthday party

By Web Desk
July 14, 2023
Khloe Kardashian dishes on co-parenting Rob Kardashian's daughter 

Khloe Kardashian opened up about her co-parenting duties as she is putting all her efforts to deal with a huge responsibility in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

The 39-year-reality star – could not hold back her emotions and gave a perfect reply to the critics as she took to Instagram to talk about 'co-parenting' her brother Rob Kardashian's six-year-old daughter Dream.

The 36-year-old reclusive star shares Dream with ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna.

In the latest episode, she said she was the 'third parent' to Dream and added she had no contact with Blac Chyna.

She said: 'I do not have a relationship with Dream's mom. It's hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars.'

'We are ALL trying to do our best in life,' she said in back-to-back Instagram Stories.

It comes after the latest episode of the docuseries saw Khloe help Rob throw Dream - the only offspring of the Kardashian clan to inherit their famous last name - a 6th birthday party

Speaking to her 310 million followers, she wrote, 'I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express. Dream and I are particularly close.

'My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I am with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure.'

She then touched on the bond her daughter True, five, shares with her cousin Dream.

'True and Dream are best friends and I feel so incredibly blessed they have this relationship.'

She then added, 'I consider ALL of my nieces and nephews my babies. I even consider my sisters my babies.'

A second post, featuring black text over a light grey background, was dedicated to spreading positivity.

In addition to True, Khloe is also raising son Tatum Thompson, 11 months, with ex-beau Tristan Thompson.