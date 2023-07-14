Kevin Costner levels fresh accusations against Christine Baumgartner

Hollywood star Kevin Costner's ongoing divorce from Christine Baumgartner has gotten even uglier as his attorney has levelled fresh accusations against the actor's estranged wife.

Kevin's lawyer has alleged Christine of robbing the actor blind and paying her divorce lawyer with his employee's credit card.



The Yellowstone star, through his attorney, accused the 49-year-old of taking his belongings 'without his knowledge or consent,' which he claims has increased significantly after she 'blindsided' him by filing for divorce ahead of him.



The 68-year-old also claimed that she made payments to her own divorce attorney via a credit card that belongs to one of Costner's employees, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

The latest bickering between the exes comes just days after a judge ruled that Costner must pay Christine $129,000 per month in child support.

In the latest documents, which were filed on Thursday, Costner's legal team wrote that she 'has shown a disturbing propensity in the last several months, both before and after separation, to take [Kevin's] property without his knowledge or consent, especially since this case was filed.'