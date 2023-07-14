Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner testifies before grand jury probing January 6: NYT

Jared Kushner, former White House adviser and son-in-law of Donald Trump. politico.com

Jared Kushner, former White House adviser and son-in-law of Donald Trump, has testified before a grand jury investigating the ex-president's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Kushner's testimony took place last month, shedding light on Trump's alleged knowledge and beliefs about the election outcome, according to The New York Times. The investigation by federal prosecutors seeks to determine if Trump acknowledged his loss and if he interfered with the election results.

During the testimony, Kushner expressed his impression that Trump genuinely believed the 2020 election was stolen, according to a source familiar with the matter. The revelation adds to the ongoing inquiry into whether the former president will face charges regarding his interference with the election. Special Counsel Jack Smith, appointed by US Attorney General Merrick Garland, is leading the investigations related to Trump's actions.

The grand jury investigation also included questioning other individuals close to Trump, such as Alyssa Farah Griffin, former White House director of strategic communications, and Hope Hicks, former White House communications director. The inquiry aims to uncover the extent of Trump's involvement in attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

The latest development comes in the wake of multiple testimonies during congressional hearings by the House Select Committee on the January 6th Attack. Members of Congress revealed that Trump was informed multiple times by his allies that he had lost the election. However, the former president continued to assert that he was the true winner and propagated baseless claims of voter and election fraud.

The investigation into Trump's election interference includes two distinct cases. The first case involves Trump's indictment over the mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House. Trump pleaded not guilty to this charge.

The second case focuses on efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, which Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden. It remains uncertain what charges federal prosecutors may bring against Trump, but the House Select Committee previously referred potential charges, including incitement of an insurrection and obstruction of Congress, to the Department of Justice.

As the legal challenges mount for Trump, his involvement in the hush-money payment case in New York City and the ongoing investigation in Georgia by Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis further complicate his legal standing.

Trump has repeatedly and falsely claimed that he won the 2020 election, leading to the violent storming of the US Capitol by his supporters on January 6, 2021, in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent the certification of Biden's win.