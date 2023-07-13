Ukraine receives US cluster munitions to bolster counteroffensive against Russian invasion

Remains of dozens of Smerch and Uragan cluster munition rockets collected by Ukraine’s State Emergency Service from Kharkiv. — AFP/File

The Ukrainian armed forces have recently received cluster munitions from the United States as part of the support provided to bolster Kyiv's counteroffensive against the ongoing Russian invasion, revealed a senior army official.

In an interview with CNN, Ukrainian army commander Oleksandr Tarnavskyi confirmed the delivery of these munitions, highlighting their potential to significantly impact the battlefield.

While the decision to supply cluster bombs to Ukraine has raised concerns about the long-term risks to civilians, Tarnavskyi assured that Ukrainian forces would not deploy these weapons in heavily populated areas.

At the same time, he clarified that there is a misconception among the Russians that Ukraine intends to use them indiscriminately across the entire front, which he firmly refuted.

Acknowledging the difficulty of the decision, US President Joe Biden emphasized the necessity of providing Ukraine with additional ammunition to replenish its depleted stocks. It is important to note that cluster munitions are controversial due to their ability to disperse multiple small explosive charges, which can pose risks to civilians even after the conflict concludes.

Although many countries, particularly Europe, have banned these weapons under the 2008 Oslo Convention, it is worth mentioning that Russia, US and Ukraine are not signatories to this agreement.

In response to the possibility of Ukraine deploying these cluster munitions against its troops, the Kremlin has warned of taking "countermeasures". The situation remains tense as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia persists, with the utilization of these munitions adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing crisis.