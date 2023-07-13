Khloe Kardashian’s son makes appearance on ‘The Kardashians’

Fans will be able to take a good look at baby Tatum when he is brought to Khloe Kardashian's house

Khloe Kardashian’s adorable son Tatum made an appearance in the teaser for the next episode of The Kardashians. Khloe had Tatum through a surrogate back in July 2022 while she was still with her partner Tristan Thompson.

Fans of the show will be able to take a good look at the baby when he is brought over to Khloe's house by Tristan in the second to last and ninth episode of The Kardashians.

Previously in the episode, Khloe could be seen having dinner with her sibling Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick as Kim mentioned that she had been contacted by Tristan. “Oh my God, Tristan called me today. He told me that he is buying a house in Hidden Hills.”

Scott then questioned if Khloe had been aware that Tristan had plans of moving to their area. Khloe explained that “I knew he was looking in Hidden Hills before. Like I knew like six or eight months ago,” meanwhile Scott questioned if “talks of chances, because if you felt like you wanted to open up your heart and forgive, I would support.”

Khloe quickly reassured him that she was alright with Tristan. “No, no chances. No, I’m totally fine with him, like I don’t have any issues with him, I really don’t. I just don’t have the energy for issues.”