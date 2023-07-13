BBC is failing to handle Huw Edwards' inappropriate pictures scandal

BBC's way of approaching the scandal and its eager coverage is being called a “total mess"

The BBC is struggling to handle the scandal surrounding Huw Edwards in which he paid a teenager to send him sexual pictures. The organization’s way of approaching the scandal and its eager coverage is being called a “total mess.”

Jon Sopel added that Edwards is “very angry” with BBC because of their coverage of the allegations that he made payments to a minor in exchange for sexual pictures, saying there is no hard proof that he had broken the law. There were also allegations that the well-known presenter had been inappropriate towards his colleagues.

Sopel is a former co-worker as well as a dear friend to Huw, and he insistently turned the blame on the organization as well as its journalists for reporting on the personal matters of Edwards.

After appearing on Good Morning Britain, he took to his Twitter account to write: “I didn't say any of this lightly, but have been struck by how many of my former BBC colleagues - some very senior - have been in touch to express their anger and dismay at their own coverage of this.”

He made the claims before it was announced that the chief of BBC Tim Davie will be appearing before Parliament to give answers concerning their leadership amid the major scandal.

Sopel went on to add that he has not spoken to Edwards since he was hospitalised: “We have had contact, not since he has hospitalised. He was very angry and felt very let down by The Sun, furious with their coverage and not overly impressed with the BBC's coverage either.”