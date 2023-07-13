Emmys 2023: 'Succession' reigns with 27 nominations, lead actor hat-trick

Final season of HBO's highly acclaimed series Succession has emerged as the frontrunner in this year's Emmy nominations, receiving an impressive total of 27 nods.

Among its notable achievements, Succession has earned 14 acting nominations, including recognition for Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook. This is a groundbreaking moment in the history of the Emmy Awards, as it marks the first time that three performers from the same show have been nominated in the lead actor category.

Succession will vie for the coveted title of Best Drama Series, competing against formidable contenders such as Andor, Better Call Saul, The Crown, House of the Dragon, Yellowjackets, The White Lotus, and The Last of Us.

Another standout performer in this year's nominations is HBO's video game adaptation, which garnered an impressive 24 nominations for its inaugural season. Both Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal received nominations, with Pascal becoming the most-nominated Latino actor in a single year, thanks to his nods for Saturday Night Live and Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World.

In the category of Best Actor in a Drama Series, the Succession leads and Pedro Pascal will be joined by esteemed actors Jeff Bridges for The Old Man and Bob Odenkirk for the final season of Better Call Saul, which received a total of seven nominations.

Turning to the Best Actress in a Drama Series category, Sarah Snook and Bella Ramsey will face off against Sharon Horgan for Bad Sisters, Melanie Lynskey for Yellowjackets, Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale, and Keri Russell for the Netflix sensation The Diplomat.

HBO's success continues with The White Lotus, the network's third most-nominated show, which secured an impressive 23 nominations for its second season. The talented cast, including Aubrey Plaza, Jennifer Coolidge, and Meghann Fahy, received well-deserved recognition for their exceptional performances.

American satirical black comedy-drama Succession revolves around the Roy family, owners of Waystar RoyCo - a global media and entertainment conglomerate - who are fighting for control of the company amid ambiguity surrounding the health of the family's head, Logan Roy (Brian Cox).