Prince William is turning Prince Louis into the ‘second Prince Harry’

Prince Louis is allegedly at major risk of becoming the next Prince Harry, experts fear.



Family mediation expert Sarah Hawkins has brought these warnings forward.

She weighed in on everything during a candid interview with Express UK.



There, she started everything off by saying, “There’s always the risk that Louis will see what has happened to his uncle and worry that the same fate will befall him.”

“Mediation can help work through such issues amongst adults, which can only be a positive for all concerned,” she also added.

For those unversed, these fears have been brought forward in response to fears from Kate Middleton herself, who worries that Princess Charlotte may also be left in the dust.

According to an insider close to News.com.au, “Kate is navigating everything very carefully."

Mainly because "she wants Charlotte to know that, while George and their dad will always have a special bond, she has that with her mum.”

