'Barbie' transport scenes make Greta Gerwig recall childhood: 'I remember as a kid...'

'Barbie' is going to clash with Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' on July 21

Barbie's director Greta Gerwig revealed that while shooting the transport scenes in the film, she went into her childhood memories.

Greta has put in all efforts to make a big, colourful film like Barbie. Her efforts and hardwork reflect only by watching the trailer of the film.

She has mostly opted for handmade items while shooting for the Barbie, as she wanted to make it as organically as she could.

The director and the entire star cast of Barbie appeared at Entertainment Weekly’s Around The Table, where the No Strings Attached actress elaborated the transportation scenes in the film separately and shared that they took her back to her childhood of 'making handmade dioramas.'

Pointing out towards the transport scene specifically, she said: "I remember as a kid building basically that, like a diorama that moved, and I put pencils and a scrolled piece of paper that I'd taped together. And then you move the pencils and the background goes."

"I remember being delighted by it, and I was like, 'This is the best thing I've ever made”, added Greta.

"Essentially it was like that, but bigger. It had three planes of movement. So the back moved slowly, the mid-ground moved a little faster, and then the foreground always had something going quickly, like tulips on a treadmill."

"So it looked like they were moving quickly. It was so fun”, elaborated the director.

Barbie features Margot Robbie Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu in key roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on July 21.