Jennifer Lopez makes her relationship stronger with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is putting serious effort to make her relationship stronger with her husband Ben Affleck.

Lopez made sure to treat the blended families equally as he was seen with her stepdaughter Violet Affleck to lunch at The Ivy, a celeb hotspot in the heart of Los Angeles, on Wednesday.

The multi-hyphenate, 53 — who married Violet's famous father Ben Affleck last July — was seen being dropped off at the restaurant's valet with the 17-year-old.

Affleck, 50, shares Violet, as well daughter Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife and fellow Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Garner, 51.

Violet followed closely behind her stepmother, who embodied summer glam in a loose blouse, and white pants with sky-high heels.

Lopez's honey blonde hair looked voluminous and she blocked out the SoCal sunshine with aviator shades.

Meanwhile, Violet kept the majority of her face hidden behind a white face mask and her red-framed seeing glasses.

She dressed modestly in a beige sweater over an ankle-length blue patterned sundress.

Violet — who is the spitting image of Garner — was later seen exiting the restaurant with Lopez.



