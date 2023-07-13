Andy Cohen shares 'bittersweet' moment after Emmy nominations

Andy Cohen hosted all Bravo reunion shows

Andy Cohen is all happy for Bravo's Vanderpump Rules, whose reunion he hosted, for securing its first-ever Emmy nominations.

But, the TV executive also aired his complaint that Television Academy is continuing to snub his other reality show: The Real Housewives.

The 55-year-old took to Thread, writing, “So pumped for Vanderpump Rules’ Emmy nomination… and tbh a little befuddled that the Housewives haven’t ever gotten one in all these years!.”

On the other hand, the reality show's cast congratulatory reactions are pouring in on getting recognized on the prestigious award show.

In a statement to Deadline, Lala Kent said, "I'm so thrilled for Vanderpump Rules to be nominated for two Emmys this year," adding, "To be recognized for putting our real, messy, beautiful lives out for the world to see is such an honor. And we're just getting started. Kudos to our team at Bravo and Evolution for the great season."

Meanwhile, Scheana Shay responded to the achievement with, "Oh my gosh, we are nominated for not one, but two Emmys!" she posted on her Instagram Stories. "I've been saying it for years, our editors deserve an Emmy and you know what, so do we. Congrats to everyone who works on our show, our cast… oh my God, we did it!"

Moreover, Katie Maloney celebrated the good news on Instagram Story "If you ask me if sharing my life for the last 10 years on TV has been worth it.. the answer is yes. I'm insanely proud of this show and everyone who is a part of it."