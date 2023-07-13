Blinken and Wang's second meeting in two months set in Jakarta

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with China's top diplomat Wang Yi during a meeting in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on July 9, 2022. AFP/File

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi are set to meet in Jakarta, Indonesia, for talks amidst escalating tensions between the two countries.

The meeting, taking place on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gatherings, marks another effort to manage the strained relationship between the rival superpowers. Despite recent hacking allegations and ongoing disagreements, both sides aim to prevent further conflict and find ways to coexist.

In their second meeting in as many months, Blinken and Wang seek to address key issues that have strained US-China relations. The talks come following Blinken's historic visit to Beijing, where he met with President Xi Jinping and Wang, among others. The recent flurry of diplomacy includes visits by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and climate envoy John Kerry, demonstrating a concerted effort to engage and manage the relationship.



While neither side expects immediate breakthroughs, the focus remains on preventing friction from escalating into outright conflict. "We're not expecting any specific outcomes," Blinken acknowledged, emphasising the importance of dialogue. "But we remain committed to the proposition that we need to find ways to manage this relationship, to be able to compete effectively where we have to, to cooperate where we can."

The backdrop of the meeting includes growing tensions over a range of issues, including China's assertiveness in the region and the United States' restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports. Analysts view the Jakarta talks as a stepping stone toward a potential summit between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping later in the year, aiming to establish stability and a framework for future engagements.

However, challenges persist, as evidenced by recent events. Microsoft revealed that Chinese hackers breached US government email accounts, including those of the State Department, highlighting the ongoing cybersecurity concerns. In response, Blinken's deputy spokesperson stated, "We are not going to stand idly by while malicious cyber actors harm our national security and threaten public safety."

The US-led NATO alliance also issued a strong statement expressing concerns about China's ambitions and coercive policies, further fueling the tensions. Beijing responded, opposing any attempt by NATO to expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

The meeting between Blinken and Wang in Jakarta holds significant importance in shaping the trajectory of US-China relations. While the path to resolution may be uncertain, both sides recognise the need to engage in constructive dialogue to manage differences and ensure stability in the face of mounting challenges.