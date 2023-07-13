Usher's ex-wife begins crusade against 'killer' Lake Lanier

Tameka Foster argues that the campaign will help save lives

Usher and his ex-partner Tameka Foster life was changed 360 degree when their young kid, 11, Kile Glover was met in a tragic jet ski incident in the Georgia's Lake Lanier.



Fast-forward to his 11th anniversary, now, the mother-of-one is campaiging to drain the lake to prevent further losses.

Taking to the Instagram, the 52-year-old posted the petition with a note, "On this significant day, July 6, we remember the tragic accident on Lake Lanier that forever altered my life. My courageous son, Kile Glover, fought for two weeks with unwavering strength until his passing on July 21. Today, we honor his memory by rallying together for change."

Foster said, "Let's ensure a safer future by demanding improved safety measures, better zoning, and the removal of haunted debris from the lake.

Join me in signing the petition and sharing this vital cause. Together, we can create a fresh start and bring about lasting transformation. JusticeForKile SignForSafety IWILLFIGHTTILTHEENDOFMYDAYS.”

The petition called on the authorities that Lake Lanier should be drained, cleaned, and restored "to ensure the well-being of all individuals engaging in personal watercraft and recreational activities."



More than 1,500 people have signed the petition at this time.

On the other hand, the casualties in the first half of 2022 in Lake Lanier have shot to 14; all boat-related, along with 67 injuries and 114 incidents, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Since 1956, the lake has recorded estimated 700 deaths.