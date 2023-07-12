Reese Witherspoon feels in ‘control’ of her narrative in divorce from Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon says she felt out of control of her narrative during first divorce

Reese Witherspoon now feels empowered to control her own narrative. The 47-year-old Academy Award winner is featured on the cover of the August 2023 Performance Issue of Harper's BAZAAR, where she delves into various topics in a candid interview, such as her career and separation from Jim Toth.

Witherspoon announced the end of her 12-year marriage through an Instagram post on March 24 and filed for divorce on March 30.The couple have a 10-year-old son named Tennessee.

"It’s interesting what happened to me. When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control," said Witherspoon of her divorce from first husband Ryan Phillippe.

"To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening," she added.

She shared, "It’s a vulnerable time for me."

The Morning Show actress also expressed how she felt about going through a divorce: "I think about how many other people are going through this experience. I don't feel isolated at all. I feel very connected."

"We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."